A former process server with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office who pleaded guilty to seven drug charges after allegedly selling drugs out of his patrol car in 2011 has been arrested on a failure to appear charge, Morgan County jail records indicate.
Steven Eugene Parker, 58, 7768 Lawrence County 89, Moulton, is charged with missing a payment review hearing for unlawful distribution of prison contraband. His bail is set at $10,412.80. As of Monday afternoon, Parker remained in the Morgan County Jail.
In October 2011, then-Sheriff Ana Franklin fired Parker for allegedly distributing and possessing roxycontin, oxycodone, Lortab, Xanax and Soma (carisoprodol).
When Parker was arrested in 2011, authorities said they found more than 400 civil documents in Parker’s patrol car that had not been served. Some of the documents dated to 2007.
