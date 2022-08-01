Former NFL linebacker Rolando McClain and former college basketball player Detrick S. Mostella, who both starred in high school sports in Decatur, were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Saturday night in Moulton, according to police.
Moulton Police Capt. Russell Graham said McClain, 33, of Northport, was driving a 2022 Mercedes sedan southbound along Alabama 157 when patrol officer Epifanio Dejoya clocked him going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone near Mel’s Steakhouse.
“When the officer approached the driver side of the vehicle, he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Graham said. “When he asked McClain to exit the vehicle, McClain disclosed to Officer Dejoya that (there was) a handgun in the vehicle, which was good on McClain’s part.”
Graham said the officer found a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun in the vehicle. Fellow patrol officer Scott Christy and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, and the officers found marijuana in a separate bag inside a pouch of chewing tobacco in the car.
Both McClain and Mostella, 28, of Athens, were taken to the Lawrence County Jail without incident, Graham said, and the Mercedes was towed from the scene. McClain played college football at Alabama and in the pros for the Dallas Cowboys and then-Oakland Raiders after starring at Decatur High. Mostella, who starred at Austin High in basketball, played in college at Tennessee and Jacksonville State.
Jail records show McClain was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, both misdemeanors, as well as speeding. He was released at 2:53 a.m. Sunday on $1,800 bail. Mostella was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and released on $1,000 bail at 2:54 a.m. Sunday, jail records indicated.
Decatur Attorney Carl Cole, who has been retained to represent McClain, said his client "intends to address the charges in a responsible manner as a true professional."
Another attorney for McClain, Daniel Moskowitz, said, "I would hope that the public reserve judgment in this matter until all of the facts are developed."
McClain has been arrested in Morgan County previously on misdemeanor charges ranging from third-degree assault to second-degree marijuana possession to resisting arrest.
Former Decatur Youth Services Director Bruce Jones was saddened to hear the news of McClain's and Mostella's Saturday arrests in Lawrence County.
“I remember them participating in our Youth Services programs during their heyday,” he said. “I hope they are able to work through these issues.
“I’d love for them to give back to the community and help our young kids. When people know people are looking up to them, they are held a little more accountable. Helping young people will in turn help them.”
McClain, an all-America linebacker at Alabama where he played during Nick Saban’s first three years in Tuscaloosa from 2007-2009, including on the 2009 national championship team, was the eighth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. That year, he signed a five-year $40 million contract, with $23 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
After starting 38 of 41 games, McClain was released by the Raiders after the 2012 season. In 2013, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens but announced his retirement before playing. In 2014, the Dallas Cowboys signed him as the starting middle linebacker where he started 23 of 24 games over the next two seasons. He served a four-game suspension to start the 2015 season for violating the NFL’s drug policy and was suspended the first 10 games of the 2016 season before being suspended indefinitely.
McClain was arrested in Hartselle during a 2017 traffic stop on equipment violations, and firearm and drug charges. He later entered guilty pleas for a traffic violation of excessively tinted windows and one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The remaining misdemeanor charge, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, was dismissed.
He was arrested in an April 2013 on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest for an incident at Pines Park in Decatur. Those charges were eventually dismissed in Morgan County Circuit Court.
After a November 2011 incident in Decatur, McClain was charged with four misdemeanors — third-degree assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city limits. A Morgan County Circuit Court judge dismissed those charges in 2012 after the alleged victim, a plaintiff in a corresponding civil suit, told the court that he no longer wishes to pursue his criminal case against McClain.
