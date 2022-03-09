Garry Davis looks forward to planting corn on his family's Lawrence County land next month even though he'll face challenges from the weather and insects, but adversity is nothing new for the fourth generation farmer.
He has beaten the odds to remain among the small percentage of Black farmers in Alabama. His ancestors overcame even tougher challenges to acquire land during an era of legal discrimination and then keep it.
The secret, Davis says, is to be passionate about farming and love the work each day.
“I don’t advise people to get into farming because of the money,” Davis said. “The money comes in cycles. Sometimes, when there is a drought, you might not make anything. Sometimes, you might (produce) a great crop, but the market is depressed. Either way, you just have to love (farming).”
Davis, 58, lives on a 500-acre farm in northeast Lawrence County near Trinity that he inherited from his father and grandfather, and he has 50 acres in Town Creek.
His cousin, Michael Davis, lives and works nearby on a 115-acre, 94-head cattle farm in Hillsboro that he purchased himself.
Both Garry and Michael also use parts of a 200-acre farm near Mallard Creek in northeast Lawrence County that their great-grandfather, John Natus Davis, purchased more than 100 years ago. Garry plants corn on about 70 acres there. Michael plants hay and raises cattle on other parts of the property, and other family members also farm there.
“It all started with my great-grandfather,” Michael Davis said. “When he died, it went to his five kids. Whenever my grandfather died, his portion was split between his 12 kids. (The land) is being broken up in smaller pieces.”
Garry and Michael have different grandfathers who were part of the second generation of the family's farmers.
“We’d always ask him why he had 12 kids,” Michael Davis said of his grandfather. “I don’t know if he was joking or what, but he told us his kids were free labor. Back then, in farming families they had a lot of kids because they needed the labor."
Garry Davis said his grandfather was born on that 200-acre property in 1908. Both Garry and Michael have worked the land since they were children.
“I was driving a tractor by myself when I was 12 years old,” Garry Davis said. “It was always my dream to be a full-time farmer.”
Garry Davis said he works on about 200 acres a week, raising corn, soybeans and wheat. He said he rotates crops every planting season based on the market prices.
When he is not tending to his farm, he works at Daikin America Inc. part time.
“I farmed four or five years full time with my father when I came out of high school in (1981),” Garry Davis said.
Davis' dual occupations aren't unusual nowadays. Jeff Helms, communications director for the Alabama Farmers Federation, said that most small farmers have a second job to provide them with additional income because of the higher cost of living. He said American farmers and individuals over 60 years ago did not have as many living expenses as people do today.
"Small farmers back then farmed out of necessity to feed their families because food was not readily available to them," Helms said. "Now, there's so many grocery stores and food outlets in America. We may be dealing with inflation, but it's safe to say that food is readily available in this country."
Small farmers are holding their own in Alabama although the number of farms decreased slightly in the 30 years before 2017, the most recent year in which data is available. Alabama had 40,592 farms in 2017, down from 43,318 in 1987, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The average farm size in the state was 211 acres in both 1987 and 2017 although it fluctuated some during that 30-year period.
"Those small and part-time farmers are a critical piece of the agriculture community in Alabama," Helms said. "It's about a $70 billion impact to the state each year and small farms are a big piece to that."
Hurdle of the past
As an African-American farmer, Garry Davis said he has been able to enjoy his career without facing any discrimination but Black farmers faced struggles before the passage of civil rights legislation.
“Times are a lot different now,” he said. “Back then, white farmers pretty much had the first opportunity to buy land. The money really wasn’t there, so for a Black farmer to purchase land back then was more or less a private thing. Maybe they had a neighbor they really got along with and the neighbor gave them the land.”
Blacks represented close to 26% of Alabama's 5,024,279 residents in the 2020 census, but they are a much smaller share of the state's farmers. There were 64,742 farmers working on Alabama farms in 2017, but only 4,140, or 6.4%, were Black.
Mary Wilson with the Alabama Farmers Federation said of the Davis family: "That they're minority farmers, that is certainly a very unique thing."
Farming economics
Garry Davis said he is looking forward to planting this year’s crop because of high market prices, something he was not used to when he first began farming as a teenager.
“We were farming 2,200 acres of land back then,” Davis said. “I had my family to raise then and my father had his, so it was kind of hard with the market prices being so low.”
Michael Davis said his grandfather did not have the luxury of technology like farmers do today.
“He went all the way from starting with a plow and a mule to buying two new tractors in the mid 1970s,” Michael Davis said.
Helms said production costs and labor shortages have increased in the last 30 years, presenting new challenges to all farmers.
"The cost of production is probably as significant of a challenge for farmers now as anything," Helms said. "Whether that's seed, feed or fertilizer ... those issues are compounded this year with some of the supply chain issues and some of the inflation issues that we're facing as a nation and world. There's been a historic increase in the price of fertilizer and crop protection materials."
The average age of farmers is in the upper 50s, but Helms said he has recently seen more young people developing an interest in agriculture.
"Our Young Farmers Program within the Farmer's Federation in the last few years has seen quite a resurgence," Helms said.
Garry Davis and his wife, Effie, have four children and he said one of his children plans on continuing the Davis farming tradition into a fifth generation.
“My son Garry Davis Jr. wants to be a farmer one day. He lives in South Carolina now,” Davis said. “He comes home during harvest time and planting time sometimes.”
