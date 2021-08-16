Tropical Storm Fred will not affect the local area substantially, the weather service said, but rain is possible throughout the remainder of the week.
By the time Fred reaches the area, it will most likely be a tropical depression, according to Matt Anderson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. Rain could start as early as Tuesday morning and continue through the day. There is only one-tenth of an inch of rain expected to be generated by Fred.
Expect winds to be slightly stronger at 10 mph, and wind gusts at 15-20. The bulk of the storm system will stay well to the east of our area.
The rest of the week will see spotty, scattered afternoon showers. Lows will be in the 70s, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This is cooler than normal for this time of year, Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.