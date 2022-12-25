Brrr. Temperatures dropped as low as 3 degrees Friday morning in the Decatur area, and the feels-like temperature was even lower as the Christmas weekend began. The windchill between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday at Pryor Field reached minus 17, according to the National Weather Service. Cold conditions continued Saturday, but Christmas Day will be more pleasant. "It's going to improve quite a bit," said Andy Kula, a meteorologist at the weather service's Huntsville office. Today's high was expected to reach 32, and it could get above freezing all the way to 36 on Monday. The cold Friday did bring lake-effect snow to some areas, with portions of northeastern Morgan County and western Marshall County receiving accumulations of less than one-half inch, Kula said. No more snow is in the forecast, with the next chance of rain Thursday. The deep freeze didn't affect most roads in the area, but it did leave as many as 6,000 Athens Utilities customers without power at one point Friday.

