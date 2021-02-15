Freezing conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday morning making roads hazardous and impassible in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
“We’ve had a significant amount of freezing rain that will likely continue into Tuesday,” said NWS Meteorologist Geoffrey Heidelberger. “It might be Wednesday morning before ice on the roads in some isolated areas melts. With the temperatures forecast it won’t melt by itself.”
Heidelberger said Monday morning the Decatur area received between a quarter-inch and nearly a half-inch of freezing rain since Sunday night.
He said Monday night temperatures will be in the lower 20s and upper teens.
“On Tuesday, we might not get above the mid to upper 20s,” he said.
Drying conditions and temperatures in the lower 40s are forecast for Wednesday, he said.
