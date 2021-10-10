Susan Thompson volunteers as president of Friends of the Library in Decatur because it allows her to meet new people. Marcia Ridgeford, the group's vice president, loves meeting the authors the organization brings in. As you'd expect, both Thompson and Ridgeford also are involved because they love books.
Friends of the Library, a non-profit organization, has been running a used bookstore in the Decatur Public Library for at least 20 years, and it generates about $25,000 annually. Ridgeford is the bookstore manager, and it accepts donations of books, puzzles, movie videos and magazines.
The group also has memberships, beginning at $10 for senior citizens and $15 for other individuals, that help support the group's $50,000 yearly budget that provides support for library programs.
Thompson, 69, has four grown children. Ridgeford, 73, has two children that are also grown and on their own. Both raised their children in Decatur and tried to instill in them a love of reading.
Question: What is your organization’s mission?
Answer: Ridgeford — Basically, foster appreciation of the service provided by the library. Our library does a wonderful job of serving the community… The library does so much more than provide books. Not everyone has a computer available, not everyone has Wi-Fi. They’ve even had homeless people come in to get out of the bad weather and spend time in the library. One of the things I love about the library is that it serves everyone. ... for free.
Q: How does your organization impact the community?
A: Thompson — The used book sale room is our primary means of finances and everything we earn in here goes back to the library in some form. So, we have provided the rolling bookshelves for the children’s department. ... There’s a minivan outside that the library staff uses for various purposes. We purchased that. ... We give $8,000 every year for downloadable books. ... Another thing we do, is every year the library applies for grants. And a condition of being awarded a grant, is that there is community matching. So, we will match 25%. ... We provide the money for children services, like the summer reading program. We provide thousands of dollars for that. So, we give things to the library that their budget might not be able to handle.
Q: Why did you want to get involved with this organization?
A: Thompson — I have been a member of the friends for probably close to 30 years, and it was a totally selfish reason. ... The policy in the past when they had the book sale, if you were a member of the friends, you got to shop the night before. ... But in 2009, I spoke to Marcia about volunteering in here. So that’s when I really started my volunteer work. I think it was 2011 when I was asked to join the board. ... What it boils down to is a love of books and a love of reading. Right now, we have a crew of seven that works in here and we are all addicts.
Ridgeford — It was the same thing for me. Back when they had just the once-a-year sale, I joined the friends so I could shop the night before. And then I started helping with the sale, and eventually I was asked, it was probably the late '90s, to be on the board. ... When I worked full time, I wasn’t able to do much, but when I retired ... that’s when I got real involved working in the used book room.
Q: Have you been personally impacted by your organization?
A: Thompson — It has really given me an outlet to do things I wasn’t doing before, to meet new people. For a while, I was vice president… And it was a thrill for me to arrange programs with the authors, and meet the authors. ... It saved me during COVID, because when the library was finally able to reopen, we got in here to work, before it was opened back to the public, it gave me something to do. I love to read, and I enjoyed my time reading, but I love the library. I’m always happy to promote it. ... It’s been a wonderful thing for me.
Ridgeford — Like Susan, I love the library, I’ve always loved libraries. It’s one of the first places I came when we moved to Decatur, to come check out the library. But getting to meet authors and getting to visit with them when we’re setting up for events and things like that, it’s just really been a treat for me.
Q: Are there any people or stories that stand out to you that show the influence of your organization?
A: Thompson — Several years ago, there was a gentleman who was down on his luck, and he used the library for many things. At some point, he began to have some finances and he wanted to donate money to the library for children’s books to be given to children for free. So, what they did was take that donation, and shop in here, and said, can you pull a lot of the books. We pulled several hundred dollars’ worth of books to go into the children’s department, and they were given out for free as children came in.
Q: What are the biggest challenges facing your organization?
A: Thompson — Getting volunteers, which is true of a lot of organizations. Often, when people have jobs, and when they have children, obviously their efforts need to go to that. Sometimes there’s just not time left over to do volunteer work. And I think that’s true everywhere, not just with the friends.
Q: Who, if anyone, instilled in you the importance of giving back to the community?
A: Thompson — For me, I don’t know that it’s a particular person. But I am a churchgoer, and I think, in going to church, you’re challenged with the idea of serving others. Which involves volunteering, involves financial support.
Ridgeford — I would say my mother. She was just always doing things for people… I can remember being in the car and her seeing somebody sitting at the bus stop for the bus. So, she’d go by, offer them a ride. ... She did volunteer work. She was one of these people, if someone complimented her on her earrings, she’d just take them off and give them to them. She was just really giving and hard working. I think that’s what influenced me, you really need to give back to people.
