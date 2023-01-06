MOULTON — A Raceway gas station is coming to a busy Moulton intersection, and developers have also indicated an interest in building apartments and retail establishments as town officials hope a new ballpark and the planned First Solar plant spur more development.
Renay Saint said a Raceway gas station and convenience store will be erected on a 3-acre tract on the northeast corner of Court Street and Alabama 157. Company officials based in Atlanta expect the station to open at the end of June.
“The site prep is being done right now, and weather will dictate when it might open,” Saint said.
Saint said a few Moulton residents attended a public hearing in the fall on the proposed business and voiced opposition to it becoming a truck stop.
“We assured them it won’t be a truck stop,” he said.
Jonathan Jokhai, Raceway franchise sales specialist, said large trucks will be able to refuel there but it won't have the typical truck stop amenities, such as showers.
"We'll have extended diesel offerings," Jokhai said. "But it won't be like a large Pilot (truck stop). It will have food offerings and clean restrooms."
Jokhai said plans are for the fuel station to have 24 fuel pumps offering unleaded and diesel fuel.
He said Raceway will own the site and lease it for five years to a franchisee. "We are aggressively recruiting a franchisee for this location. We're confident."
He estimated the franchise fee will be about $350,000.
Store hours will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said. Jokhai predicts the store will employ between 11 and 14 workers.
For motorists traveling west from Interstate 65 on Alabama 157, the Raceway will be the first fuel stop on the right side of the road, a distance of about 30 miles.
Saint said the company purchased a building permit on Nov. 17 and has been busy clearing the acreage and burning brush there.
“It will be a nice tax generator,” Saint said. “The company has been extremely nice to work with.”
Mayor Roger Weatherwax called the new business “an asset to Moulton.”
“It certainly gives people another choice (for fuel sales),” he said. “And it will add to our tax base.”
Saint said over the past decade, several companies have inquired about locating a business at the proposed Raceway site.
--
Other development
Saint said the town will launch a feasibility study this month “to see what we can bring to town.”
“We are in a discussion about a hotel chain or two locating here,” Saint said. “We’ve got some people looking at building an apartment development in town. Some will be luxury apartments. We have some looking at adding to our retail expansion in town.”
He said confidentiality agreements with the companies prevent him from disclosing names.
He said the new softball/baseball complex will be hosting tournaments this spring. “It will generate a lot of sales at our location restaurants. We’re hoping to have some spinoff from First Solar locating in the county.”
First Solar announced in November that it will construct a $1.1 billion solar panel manufacturing facility in the county’s industrial park. It plans to bring more than 700 jobs with an average salary of nearly $27 an hour by the end of 2025.
“We do envision some more expansion of jobs with a living wage with residential apartments. People coming here will need a place to live,” Saint said. “We’ve got some prime locations, especially along Alabama 157. As a city, we’ve got more work to do out there, with sewer, water, utilities to make it more attractive.”
