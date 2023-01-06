Raceway in Moulton
Work has begun on a clearing 3 acres at the corner of Court Street and Alabama 157 in Moulton. City officials said a Raceway gas station and store will be located there. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

MOULTON — A Raceway gas station is coming to a busy Moulton intersection, and developers have also indicated an interest in building apartments and retail establishments as town officials hope a new ballpark and the planned First Solar plant spur more development.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

