MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission has proposed a "modern-day payment method” to resolve a dispute over unpaid garbage service bills that led it to threaten ending all collection in Courtland and North Courtland, but Courtland's mayor said it's premature to say the plan is acceptable.
The county said last month it would stop garbage service in the towns April 1 because about $40,000 in garbage fees are delinquent and almost all of the overdue payments are from the two towns. All residents of the towns would be affected, county officials said, because of concerns that if service were terminated only for residents with overdue bills, it would lead to trash getting dumped outside garbage bins or in neighbors' bins.
At a work session Tuesday, Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said the plan will provide those with delinquent bills “a modern-day payment method (via) bank draft, credit card.”
“It’s a plan everyone agrees with. We haven’t seen anything in this plan that it cannot work,” Burch said.
A key part of the plan would require the two towns to provide names and addresses of residents moving so the county can track who should be billed.
“Courtland and North Courtland will send us move-ins and move-outs on a daily basis. It is important for us to keep our database accurate. If they fail to do that, (those towns) will be liable. If Courtland forgets to notify us and we serve that (new resident) six months, Courtland will be responsible.”
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles objected to liability falling on the town and said it hasn't accepted the proposal.
“We haven’t agreed to this,” Peebles said at the commission's work session. “Nobody has agreed to this. I haven’t seen this in writing. You said we are all in agreement. I said, ‘I will look at it.’ I haven’t agreed to anything. … Courtland is not going to be responsible for paying anybody’s garbage bill.”
Peebles said she can’t agree to the proposal without the Courtland Town Council approving it. The next council meeting is 6 p.m. Monday at the Courtland Depot.
North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans Sr. is out of town and said he couldn’t comment without studying the proposal.
The commission is expected to pass the proposal at its regular meeting this morning.
Burch said the proposal will include, as part of a standard operating procedure, how citizens behind on their garbage payments can start their service again.
County officials have said because billing for its $17 monthly garbage service is handled by Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp., most county residents have incentive to pay the garbage fee to avoid jeopardizing other utility services. However, Courtland and North Courtland resident get utility service from Courtland Electric rather than Joe Wheeler EMC.
County and town officials agree about 12% of the residents of Courtland and North Courtland are failing to pay the garbage service bills.
Burch said under the commission's proposal, residents with delinquent garbage collection bills will be required to go to a Joe Wheeler EMC office, pay the delinquent fees and sign up for an automated billing plan using a bank draft or credit card. That customer would then go to the solid waste office at 680 Gordon Drive in Moulton and pay a $50 reset fee to have their garbage can returned to the residence.
Burch said Joe Wheeler receives $1.37 per bill sent to county residents for acting as the county’s billing agent on its garbage pickup.
Peebles said her town is willing to work with the commission on a new contract that will benefit her town and be fair.
District 1 Commissioner Amard Martin agreed with Peebles. “Are other people across the county having to pay a reset fee when they’re late paying or is it just for Courtland and North Courtland?” he asked.
Burch said they would have to pay the fee, but no one else in the county is behind on paying their garbage fees.
In September, the County Commission took away the free roll-off dumpsters from Courtland and North Courtland because of the delinquent bills. Peebles wants a roll-off returned to Courtland.
“As the mayor of Courtland, I have to do what is best for my town and community. All I want is what’s fair, but I also want the same benefits everybody else in the county is receiving,” Peebles said.
Peebles said the County Commission is to blame for the unpaid bills getting so high.
“If you went by guidelines before, nobody would owe you over $40, instead of it getting up to $600 to $700 (per household),” she told the commission. “When we set this (new policy) in place, it will stay in place and you will go by your guidelines because you didn’t before. The town of Courtland doesn’t owe Solid Waste for anything. A few individuals owe the money, and that has been let go for so many years that it has built up between the two towns (to), you stated, $40,000. It shows you haven’t followed your own guidelines in the past.
"… I’ve worked very hard to get Courtland in good standing with people who want to come to Courtland and I'm not wanting negative feedback. I don’t like this representation in the newspaper that the town of Courtland doesn’t pay its bills and that’s the way it sounded."
The commission sent Courtland and North Courtland a 90-day notice that it would end its garbage collection contract with the towns effective April 1.
Burch said the commission offered Courtland several opportunities to collect the garbage fees from their residents.
“It will provide them about $10,000 a year (for acting as a billing agent), but the mayor said she doesn’t have the manpower,” he said.
