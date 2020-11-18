The garbage schedule changes for the week of Thanksgiving are as follows:
Decatur: Thursday's and Friday's routes will run on the Monday following Thanksgiving.
Hartselle: Thursday’s garbage route will run Wednesday (one day early) and there will be no yard waste pickup the entire week.
Morgan County: Thursday's routes will run Friday.
Athens: Thursday's routes will be moved to Friday. Friday's routes will be moved to Saturday.
Lawrence County: Thursday's routes will be run Wednesday.
