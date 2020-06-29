COURTLAND — Courtland is still looking for entries for the second annual golf cart parade at 7 p.m. Thursday in historic downtown, organizers say.
Lisa Pace, coordinator, said there is no fee to drive your golf cart in the parade, but carts should be decorated with the Independence Day patriotic theme. She said the parade is not a fundraiser but a town morale booster.
“We are expecting at least 10 to 12 carts this year,” she said. “We’ll be playing patriotic music on the square as the golf carts go by.” She said participants in the parade should arrive and lineup on the town square about 6:45 p.m.
She said spectators are welcome. For more information, contact Pace at 256-366-6796.
