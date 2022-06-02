MOULTON — The seven senior centers of Lawrence County will be benefactors of the fourth annual Lawrence County Commission on Aging golf tournament at Deer Run golf course on Saturday, according to organizers.
Robbi Ligon, COA director, said the four-man scramble is one of the major fundraisers for the senior centers. “Each center is responsible for paying the utility, water and phone bills,” Ligon said. “Also they must buy all office and janitorial supplies.”
She said 1,240 congregate and home-bound meals are served each week at the centers.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with entry fee being $75 each or $300 for a team. Cash and door prizes will be awarded.
Ligon said spots are still available by calling 256-974-2488 or by signing up between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
