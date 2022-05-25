Ernie Yarbrough of Trinity said he'll turn his attention to the Nov. 8 general election after defeating incumbent District 7 state House Rep. Proncey Robertson on Tuesday in the Republican primary.
Yarbrough, 40, will face Mose Jones Jr., who went unopposed on the Democratic ticket, in November.
"We are elated, relieved, excited and exhausted and are working hard for the general election in November," Yarbrough said Wednesday.
Yarbrough received 4,303 votes (54.23%) to Robertson's 3,631 (45.77%), according to the secretary of state's website. Robertson, of Mount Hope, was seeking a second consecutive term as District 7 representative.
The district includes Lawrence County, eastern Colbert County and a small section of northwest Morgan County in the Trinity area.
