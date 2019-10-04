HATTON — The Hatton Senior Center will have a chicken stew and bake sale Saturday to raise money for day-to-day operations of the center.
Stew will be $20 a gallon for customers who bring their own container, or $25 a gallon if the Senior Center provides the container. The stew will be ready to be picked up at 11 a.m.
The sale will be at the Nutrition Center at 7072 Alabama 101. For more information, call 256-685-2430.
