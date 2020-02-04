MOULTON — Petrina Boling-Davis, a third grade teacher at Hazlewood Elementary, and Jay Vick, a science teacher at East Lawrence High, were honored Monday during a school board meeting as the county's Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year.
"... She knows her students,” Hazlewood Principal Patrick Mullins said of Boling-Davis. “She cares about them, she knows their needs, she knows their wants, and she digs deep with those kids to establish a relationship with them. She ... puts a plan in action to help them learn and become great students at Hazlewood Elementary.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he remembers working with Vick when the science teacher began at East Lawrence in 2007.
“If you’ve been to East Lawrence High School, you know how much the kids adore him. How much of a difference he makes in the kids’ lives,” Smith said. “As with Mrs. Boling-Davis, you can tell how good a teacher is by the way their students talk about them and what regard they hold them in. In both cases, these two teachers are held in high regard.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a $35,115 contract with the Institute for Multi-sensory Education for training and materials for schools countywide.
• Accepted the retirement of Bobbie Buckelew, East Lawrence High assistant principal, effective June 1.
• Accepted resignations from James Moore, East Lawrence High teacher, effective Feb. 3, and Lindsey Marshall, countywide speech and language teacher, effective Jan. 25.
• Approved transfer of Jennifer Ward, countywide special education teacher who was home-based at R.A. Hubbard, to East Lawrence High, effective Feb. 4.
• Approved Cheryl Letson, countywide special education teacher whose employment will become effective Feb. 18, to fill the vacancy at R.A. Hubbard after Ward’s transfer.
• Hired Morgan Terry, a countywide speech and language teacher, effective March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.