CADDO — East Lawrence High School senior Kylin Edwards didn't know she could rescue herself from many minor car emergencies.
But she learned how to change a tire and check the oil in a car during adulting sessions at her school last week.
“There’s more to a car than I thought," she said. "It is not just a bunch of blinking lights.
"I didn’t know I had tools in my car. I feel powerful now. I feel strong. I now don’t have to call my dad every time I need something about the car.”
East Lawrence career coach Melissa Godsey spearheaded the inaugural adult camp for the 84 students in East Lawrence High’s senior class. The sessions included: cooking basics, first impressions/social media, auto care, personal finance, managing stress, self-defense, survival skills and work ethics.
Edwards said she feels more confident after attending the camp designed to teach students skills they'll need as adults.
"(It) has been a good experience, very productive and something that is needed,” she said. “Students here will see when we get out of high school, life will hit us.”
She said the auto-care class was her favorite but all eight sessions were informative. She said Toyota of Decatur staff members taught her how to find and properly use the car jack and the importance of putting lug nuts back on spare tires in the star formation to keep the tire centered on the rim.
In the personal finance session, Jonathan Sherill of CB&S Bank explained to the seniors the importance of saving money and balancing a checkbook.
Edwards learned that her “weekend money” didn’t all have to be spent on Fridays and Saturdays.
“I don’t have to blow it just because I have it. I can keep some of the money and save it for my dorm room when I go to Georgia State,” said Edwards who plans to study speech pathology or broadcast journalism in college. She said methods of balancing a checkbook were educational, too.
--
Cooking skills
Edwards was even surprised when she was enlightened on cooking tips in a session taught by Jill Woods, of Lawrence County High.
“I learned about measuring (ingredients),” she said. “I’ve seen my grandma and mom cook, and they are so experienced they didn’t need to measure everything. I thought measuring something was just a YouTube thing. Actually, measuring matters a lot.”
Cooking food on the top shelf vs. the bottom shelf in the oven also was stressed in the session where the students made Red Lobster cheddar garlic biscuits.
“The cooking class was great,” said senior Keirston Maclin. “The teacher stressed keeping your hands clean, follow directions and keep ingredients in order.”
Fellow senior Briley Pitt said she had never actually used a recipe before the cooking class.
Woods said the students were exceptionally attentive. “It is important you take it step by step and come out with the outcome you desire,” she told the students.
“Once they get in the kitchen and have success, they’ll want to keep coming back.”
--
Social media reminder
Maclin enjoyed finance class, too. “They showed us how to budget and encouraged us to save,” he said. “We don’t know what is ahead, and we might need the money.”
He said learning to keep his social media pages “appropriate and professional” was strong advice, too.
In self-defense taught by Jerry Chenault, a martial arts instructor, Pitt and friend Lindsay Nitchen were sparring partners. They said they learned how to get somebody off of them when they are pinned to the ground and how to defend against the attacker by using kicks to the groin and using a hammer fist.
Chenault told the seniors if they are approached in a parking lot by a person with a gun, “Don’t go with them. They want to take you somewhere where no eyes will see what they’re going to do to you. If they’re going to kill you, fight them (with people around).”
Christy Waters, director of clinical experiences at the University of North Alabama, said her sessions on presenting a first impression were an eye-opener for many of the seniors.
“Social media is a long-term footprint that sometimes creates a bias against us,” Waters stressed to the students. “(On social media) being photographed in front of a bar scene even though they didn’t participate in and depending on what profession you are going in, it could be looked at very negatively. Young people should keep their privacy settings locked down as much as possible, maybe for friends only. And later, share some posts with community volunteer activities they may have done.”
Waters gave some easy-to-remember tips when being interviewed for a job. She said oftentimes employers will visit an applicant’s social media pages before deciding to call them in for an interview.
She said 55% of a first impression is how you look, how you carry yourself. “It takes somebody about seven seconds to form an opinion about you,” she said. “Dress the part, walk the part, sit on the edge of your seat, be engaged. When you are seeking out a job, remember (employers) want to see maturity. They don’t want somebody they will have to watch all of the time.”
Lindsey Sizemore, East Lawrence teacher and counselor, agreed with Waters' suggestions on interview techniques.
“Once you have that first impression, you can’t get it back,” Sizemore said. “Present yourself as an adult and build rapport with people you work with.
“About 40% of these students will go to college but 100% of them will enter adulthood, and these sessions hopefully will help them be prepared. They know this will better their lives. Many of the kids don’t know their Social Security number and don’t realize how important that is as an adult.”
Godsey said the classes were well-received by the seniors and she is considering adding etiquette and driving tips next year.
“We might also have one big event for all four Lawrence County high schools at the same time in the future,” she said. The instructors were expert volunteers, and a larger gathering will keep them from having to volunteer multiple times.
