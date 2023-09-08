A Hillsboro man was arrested and charged with running a criminal drug trafficking enterprise on Wednesday, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
centerpiece top story
Hillsboro man charged with running drug trafficking enterprise
- By David Gambino Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Southwest Decatur grocery store and plaza have new owners, plans for renovations
- Field of dreams: Hartselle native captain of the University of Alabama Crimsonettes
- Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA
- Police: 6 arrested at Decatur drug house
- Two Mexican restaurants in Decatur face possible closure for not remitting sales taxes
- Athens' Dowland commits to Auburn
- City works with 2 restaurants that were behind on tax payments
- Fuqua runs wild as Austin downs Decatur
- UPDATE: Harvest 16-year-old was motorist who died in Courtland crash after pursuit that began in Decatur
- Presbyterian Towers residents evacuated after mechanical room fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Council sends employee pay issue back to Personnel Board (2)
- Huntsville lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud (2)
- An unexpected opportunity: Priceville's England embracing new role (1)
- Should Alabama adopt a lottery? (1)
- Passion project: Barkley Bridge students knit blankets for senior citizens (1)
- Willard F. Winchester (1)
- Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw (1)
- Pope says 'backward' US conservatives have replaced faith with ideology (1)
- No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made (1)
- EDITORIAL: High-speed rail is on the wrong track (1)
- Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA (1)
- Freedom of the Water: North Alabama girl wins 6 golds, sets 3 national records at Paralympic swimming event (1)
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Office feels sting of nationwide recruitment struggle (1)
- US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane (1)
- Police: Good Samaritans stopped attempted rape (1)
- Frederick Norman Stephens III (1)
- Sandlin presents alternate city pay plan with COLA, firefighter raises (1)
- Schools should teach, not paddle, students (1)
- EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way (1)
- Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says (1)
- UPDATE: Harvest 16-year-old was motorist who died in Courtland crash after pursuit that began in Decatur (1)
- Medical Cannabis commission re-issues licenses (1)
- West Morgan jumps out early over Ardmore (1)
- City works with 2 restaurants that were behind on tax payments (1)
- Miami Herald: Couple's arrest encouraging proof FBI still hunting down rioters (1)
- Visitors bureau asks for $50,000 to pursue major bike trail grant (1)
- Judges reject Alabama's congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.