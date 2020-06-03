MOULTON — A Hillsboro man who allegedly wrecked while driving drunk and killed his passenger, a Moulton woman, will have a plea hearing July 29, according to Lawrence County court records.
A Lawrence County grand jury indicted Jerramie Clint Henderson, 39, 58 Lawrence County 563, on manslaughter and two driving under the influence charges. The indictment alleges Henderson "did recklessly cause the death of another person by operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance or any combination thereof, and did thereby cause the death of another person by crashing a vehicle ... ."
The grand jury also indicted Henderson on two misdemeanor charges of driving a vehicle "while there was .08 percent or more by weight of alcohol in his blood" and driving under the influence of alcohol.
State troopers said Henderson was driving on Alabama 36, about 8 miles east of Moulton, when the 2014 Mercedes E350 he was operating ran off the roadway in a curve and overturned April 5, 2019.
The accident critically injured his passenger, Grace Elaine Buffkin, 70, who was transported to Huntsville Hospital where she died two days later, the troopers reported.
After an investigation and indictment, Henderson, who was also injured in the accident, was arrested Jan. 10 and released from Lawrence County Jail the same day on a $30,600 bail.
Lawrence County Chief Assistant District Attorney Bob Lang said a manslaughter conviction carries a prison sentence of two to 20 years. Manslaughter is a Class B felony.
He said a DUI conviction is punishable up to one year in prison.
A March 12 plea hearing was continued because the courthouse was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lang said because of the pandemic, the plea hearing date is subject to change again as social distancing will be practiced in the courtrooms.
Henderson’s court-appointed attorney, John D. Kimbrough of Moulton, did not return calls seeking comment.
Other indictments from the latest grand juries are:
• Voneric Ladrake Abernathy, 36, first-degree theft
• Michael Edward Atchley, 43, possession of a controlled substance
• Jeffrey Dale Bailey, 42, possession of controlled substance
• Tina Marie Barnes, 35, possession of controlled substance
• Demarious Leon Bates, 39, trafficking marijuana
• Heather Richelle Beene, 30, chemical endangerment to a minor
• Thomas Eugene Behel Jr., 32, false identity
• Teresa Crumpton Blaxton, 53, possession of controlled substance
• Matthew Scott Blocker, 26, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Harry Boughter, 41, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree escape
• Dustin Blake Brackin, 26, possession of controlled substance
• James Franklin Brown III, 37, possession of controlled substance
• Michael Shane Brown, 44, possession of controlled substance
• James Jeffrey Bryant, 50, possession of controlled substance
• Eric Rollins Burgess, 39, two counts possession of controlled substance, three counts distribution of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana
• April Michelle Butler, 43, possession of controlled substance
• Eddie Dean Calhoun, 56, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act
• Joshua Eugene Childers, 28, third-degree possession of forged instrument, possession of controlled substance
• Nicky Michelle Church, 27, possession of controlled substance
• Cesar Julian Corona, age unknown, possession of controlled substance
• Christopher Corum, 30, possession of controlled substance
• Penny Borden Cowart, 51, possession of controlled substance
• Alzalea Marie Denis, 22, three counts of child abuse
• Heather Nicole Dornberger, 33, possession of controlled substance
• Kristy Ray Fleming, 41, possession of controlled substance
• Christopher Brent Gamble, 35, possession of controlled substance
• Francisco Garcia-Neri, 34, interfering with custody
• Autumn Rena Gerholt, 28, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Jacqueline Diane Green, 55, possession of controlled substance
• Kathy Gregorio, 49, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft
• Daniel Joseph Griswold, 53, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft
• Ailsa Johnson Hagood, 46, possession of controlled substance
• Christopher James Hagood, 28, possession of controlled substance
• William Jesse Hagood, 35, possession of controlled substance
• Dakota Brooke Hanvy, 20, possession of controlled substance, second-degree assault
• Dylan Blake Hanvy, 25, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Jessica Dawn Harris, 37, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Jerramie Clint Harris, 37, manslaughter
• Joshua Todd Hollis, 41, possession of controlled substance
• Alicia Kaye Inman, 45, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Josiah Emmanuel Jadusingh, 23, three counts of child abuse
• Brad Wayne Keenum, 29, possession of burglar's tools
• Benjamin Lee Kelley, 37, possession of controlled substance
• Elizabeth Shawn Kirby, 35, possession of controlled substance
• Frank James Kirby, 34, possession of controlled substance
• Jesse Lee Labraney, 27, possession of controlled substance
• Isaiah Allen Little, 31, possession of controlled substance
• Justin Cornelius Malone, 28, false identity
• Zachery Wayne Malone, 22, possession of controlled substance
• Zackary Maples, 19, possession of controlled substance
• Timothy Allen Martin, 60, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Timothy Dakota McCary, 20, possession of controlled substance
• Wendell Melson, 53, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act
• Cody Wayne Michael, 27, possession of controlled substance
• Ashley Lashay Miller, 35, possession of controlled substance
• Justin Wade Moats, 27, possession of controlled substance
• Brandon Christopher Morgan, 19, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promotion of prison contraband
• Marty Willard Norton, 52, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Casey Ray Norwood, 38, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act
• Joseph Allen Osborn, 20, possession of controlled substance
• Clyde Lynn Parker, 31, attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of controlled substance
• David Lee Pierce, 40, possession of controlled substance
• Kevin Ray Poole, 46, possession of controlled substance
• Zachary Kyle Powers, 31, possession of controlled substance
• Mathew Pullum, 34, possession of controlled substance
• Jason Dyar Reed, 45, aggravated cruelty to animals
• Joseph Scott Reed, 18, possession of controlled substance, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Ronnie Lawayne Roberson, 42, possession of controlled substance
• Alexis Nicole Rutherford, 21, possession of controlled substance
• Nathan Richard Ryan, 33, possession of controlled substance
• Randy Dale Scott Jr., 37, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Bradley Steven Shelton, 28, second-degree theft
• Christopher J. Shepard, 33, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act
• Billy Wayne Short, 48, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Jason Daniel Simpson, 41, possession of controlled substance
• Adrian Lee Smith, 42, Sex Offender Registration Notification Act
• Justin David Smith, 32, first-degree criminal trespass
• Lisa Marie Smith, 51, three counts possession of controlled substance
• James Joseph Swader, 48, possession of controlled substance
• Jonathan Logan Talley, 33, possession of controlled substance
• Bobbie Jo Terry, 40, possession of controlled substance
• Drake Thomas Trapp, 29, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promotion of prison contraband
• Gary Lamar Vess, 37, possession of controlled substance, trafficking stolen identities, false identity, illegal possession of credit/debit card
• Jeffery Levoyn Waddell, 49, false identity
• Jesiah Wade, 19, second-degree assault
• Aarond Shane Wammack, 50, possession of controlled substance
• Kerrius Jevon Welch, 18, third-degree burglary
• John Allen York, 29, third-degree escape, third-degree burglary.
