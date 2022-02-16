A Hillsboro man died in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning when the pickup he was driving collided with an 18-wheeler along Alabama 20, according to the Lawrence County coroner.
Coroner Scott Norwood identified Roger Dale Cartee, 57, as the deceased. Norwood said Cartee died from multiple system body trauma. He was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.
The incident report details the accident occurred at Lawrence County 400 and Alabama 20, near the Dollar General store in Hillsboro, at about 10:44 a.m.
Norwood said the driver of the 18-wheeler refused medical treatment.
Alabama state troopers are investigating.
