Whether you start working out at a gym or exercising at home to get fit in the new year, experts say to incorporate dieting with your exercise regimen for a healthier you in 2023.
Chelsey Smith, Sports Fit regional director, said fitness is different for everybody and the best way to start exercising is simply to take the first step, even if it's on an easy level.
“Pick something that is convenient for you and something that you like to do,” she said. “That’s kind of where a lot of people fall out of fitness is that they don’t like what they’re doing. So, if you can find something that you enjoy and that fits into your daily life, you’re going to stick with it.”
Levi Krause, personal trainer and assistant manager at Workout Anytime in Athens agrees that the easiest way to start getting healthy is finding an exercise you enjoy whether that be at a gym, playing sports, or something else.
Jimmy Couch, Decatur Athletic Club personal training director, said when deciding to get healthy, you need to make a plan with a professional whether it be a personal trainer or a doctor.
“It’s finding out exactly what your deficits are and then putting a plan together to try to eliminate those deficits and capitalize on your strengths,” he said. “It’s based upon finding a solution to a need.”
Couch said exercising should be habitual and take place every day, but it should be a variety of different exercises. He said aerobics and cardio are important, but weight training has a high capacity to burn more calories.
“Weight training is vital for bone structure, bone density, muscle mass,” Couch said. “As we get older, we lose those things so it’s imperative we keep that intact.”
You should have a minimum of at least three days of weightlifting and two days of cardio, Couch said.
'Baby step'
Smith said you do not have to join a gym to get exercise. She said you can walk your dog, play basketball or go for a hike. Smith said you can even start smaller than that at home.
“You can just start with something as simple as walking to the mailbox every day. A baby step is still a start to your fitness journey,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be, hey, let me go join a gym and attend every group fitness class they’ve got.”
Smith said you should take a baby step every time your exercise regimen gets easier.
“If I’m making four trips to the mailbox and after doing that for two weeks it starts to get easy and I don’t really feel challenged, maybe bump it up to six,” she said. “Take another step, as that step gets easier go on to the next thing.”
Krause said you should reevaluate if you feel you have progressed too quickly.
“If they notice that they’re getting injured then usually back off a little bit,” he said. “Either reevaluate what kind of exercises you’re doing or how you’re doing them or if you’re just pushing yourself too far too fast.”
Control meal portions
Couch said when dieting it is good to stick to macronutrients, which are protein, carbohydrates and fats. He said sometimes people just need to practice portion control.
“Sometimes it’s just practicality that you use, and you just minimize,” Couch said. “I call it push-backs from the table where you just use common sense, and you portion-control. You want to make sure you have plenty of protein, but you portion-control your portions of carbohydrates, fats, and cut back on your cookies and your sweets.”
Couch said it is best if you eat several small meals a day.
Krause said when dieting stick to whole foods and protein.
“As long as you’re getting enough protein you don’t have to be too worried about where the other sources of energy come from. They could be either carbs or fats,” he said.
Krause said you should find a diet you can stick to for life.
“Once you get down to your goal weight or your goal body fat percentage, then you usually want to stick to a diet that’s fairly healthy; it doesn’t have to be perfectly healthy,” he said. “Say 70% to 80% (of the time) you’re eating very good, maybe 20% to 30% of the time you’re going out with friends, eating at restaurants, or you’re just grabbing whatever thing you have a craving for.”
It is better if diet and exercise go together, Krause said.
“If they’re looking for weight loss, it will definitely speed up the process,” he said. “If they’re exercising it also builds up the muscles up underneath of any fat that they’re trying to lose. So, they usually have a better body shape and most of the time they’re happier with the results from the dieting versus just from dieting.”
Setting goals
If you decide to set goals, Smith said, set realistic ones and be flexible with them.
Krause said your goals should depend on if you are trying to lose weight or gain muscle.
“If it’s just weight loss, I really wouldn’t suggest losing more than one to two pounds a week at most unless they are extremely overweight. Then at that point, if your doctor suggests it, you can go for more extreme weight loss measures, three-plus pounds a week,” he said. “If it’s to gain weight, usually you want to gain weight at a relatively slower pace since gaining weight’s a lot harder.”
