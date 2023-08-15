It’s been three years since Bo Culver elevated the East Lawrence Eagles to their first winning record since 1997, and then to the state playoffs.
Since then, the Eagles have struggled to repeat that winning season, and the losing has made starting running back Kameron Pitt eager for wins.
“Going two years without a winning season sucks," Pitts said. "It’s my senior season so I’ve got to go and play my heart out this year because we can’t go out with another losing season.”
After going 9-2 in 2020, East Lawrence fell to 3-7 in 2021 and 0-10 last year.
New Eagles coach Mac Hampton said he sees Pitt's hunger for success.
“He wants to win because they lost his sophomore year, they lost his junior year," Hampton said. "So he just wants to win and he shows it in his actions. He’s just hungry, period.”
Hampton was an assistant under Sean Holt last season and said he has seen a jump in maturity from Pitt, who has improved his strength in the weight room.
“He went up like 90 pounds on his squat, however much on his bench and power clean,” Hampton said. “He never missed a day. He was here every day. You don’t want to say anybody’s perfect, but he does what’s right very consistently.”
“He’s getting more versatile now," Hampton added. "He’s gotten faster, smarter and, of course, he’s gotten bigger and stronger. All that comes with that hunger. That want to do better. He wants to do his part to have success.”
And that could mean an increase in production. Last season, Pitt rushed for 436 yards and four touchdowns.
It could also mean a bit of a different role. The running back said he added 15 pounds over the summer, something he attributed to more time in the weight room and a better diet. Pitt also spent time working on his speed, both short and long distance.
“Whatever we can use him for to win, that’s what we’re going to do," Hampton said. "Handing him the ball, throwing it to him, letting him block, whatever. He’s probably going to be playing some linebacker on defense, so we're going to saddle him up and ride him in.”
Hampton said leadership from his seniors is something he has to have in order to win, and he’s been able to rely on Pitt for that role.
“He’s been a leader. He’s not very vocal, he’ll talk, but he’s more action oriented than he is vocally oriented,” Hampton said. “Like he doesn’t have to say anything when we run sprints because everybody sees he’s running his sprints. In the weight room, they look at how he jumped in his maxes. So I see him as the definition of lead by example.”
“You’ve got to do what’s right. You’ve got to go to class, study and pay attention. Get rest at night and not stay up on your phone,” Hampton added. “You have to be respectful and have manners and he does that. I guess it’s more of a natural thing because you can tell he’s not putting any effort into (bad habits). That’s just who he is.”
Leading by example has always been ingrained in him, Pitt said. It's not something he shies away from.
“I just have to lead by example. All the underclassmen coming up, I have to teach them and show them what to do. I want to be the best person I can be toward them,” Pitt said. “I don’t like talking big about myself, I just go out there and do what I need to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.