MOULTON — A Huntsville man is in Lawrence County Jail facing burglary and theft charges after an incident at a fuel station near Moulton, the sheriff’s office said.
Anthen Jones, 51, is accused of taking an estimated $6,000 worth of tobacco products from the Marathon gas station at Alabama 24 and Lawrence County 319 on Thursday morning.
Jones was developed as a suspect and charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
His bail has been set at $7,500.
