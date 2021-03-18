Single-lane closures of Interstate 565 westbound in Limestone County are necessary for road work Friday and Saturday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the closures will be from County Line Road to I-65 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Expect delays and plan additional travel time or use alternate routes, Burkett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.