Throughout the Tennessee Valley, icy conditions are appearing as freezing rain is coupled with sub-freezing temperatures.
The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency reported ice build-up on Alabama 67 from Indian Hills Road to Country Club Road, the 14th Street Southwest overpass, Gordon Terry Parkway Bridge and the Beltline at Central Parkway overpass.
“With more freezing rain and sub-freezing temperatures, conditions will only worsen from this point forward,” the Morgan County EMA said.
In Lacey’s Spring, Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 20-plus car wreck on Alabama 231 North at Husky Private Drive. Southbound lanes are blocked by responders and northbound lanes are covered with ice. Avoid the area.
Other roads with icy conditions include the Tennessee River bridges, I-65 near Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Alabama 101 near Brackin Lane in Town Creek and Jefferson Street in Courtland.
Limestone County EMA said all country roads should be considered impassable and advised individuals to suspend or delay travel.
