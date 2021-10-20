MOULTON — A capital murder case in Lawrence County dating back to 2014 has been continued after a severe illness to one of the defense attorneys, according to Circuit Judge Mark Craig.
In a four-page announcement on Tuesday, Craig said James R. Mason, attorney for Evan Woodrow Berryman, became ill on Saturday .
Craig ruled the trial will be continued until either Jan. 31, Feb. 14 or March 22 of 2022.
In 2016, Berryman was charged with capital murder of a victim under 14 and three counts of aggravated child abuse.
Craig said the trials of Berryman and Chelsea Nichole Fike involving the 2014 death of 2-year-old Ian Calhoun would be consolidated. Fike, Calhoun’s mother, is charged with reckless murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.