HATTON — Sasha Sellers remembers the day her mother insisted she put on her football pads and go outside at home.
“We had practiced all day, but she made my brother do the same,” she recalled.
Sasha and her brother, Terrell Sellers, were in trouble after “acting scared and goofing around in practice," according to their mother, Ashley Mitchell. Mom had the two siblings hit each other as in a football drill “until we just couldn’t do it anymore,” Sasha said.
Ashley Mitchell said, “I’ve told them if you’re going to do something, do it right and do your best. I didn’t like how they were playing in practice.”
Sasha, an eighth-grader at Hatton High, never forgot the message from her mother and remains in rare company as a female playing tackle football. As the 2023 high school football season opens this week, Sasha is the only female playing football among the three high schools in Lawrence County.
It’s a distinction that doesn’t bother Sasha or her mother.
“She’s tough,” Mitchell said.
The debate about whether girls should be on the same team with boys has been ongoing since Title IX opened more playing fields across the nation to females. Title IX is the 1972 federal legislation that prohibits school districts from discriminating in education programs and activities based on gender.
The debate, however, isn’t always just about equal access.
Many sports advocates for females — such as the Women’s Sports Foundation— believe that mixed training and competition can foster mutual respect, improve both boys’ and girls’ social skills, enhance resilience, and provide experiences that will help boys and girls in their broader lives.
In 2018, the National Football League conducted a study that identified females playing tackle football in high school. The report found that 2,404 girls played football, compared to just about 500 girls playing in 2008.
From 2008 to 2018, 47 of 50 states saw an increase in the percentage of girls playing full-contact high school football, the NFL study found. The Alabama High School Athletic Association said it doesn't have a way to track how many girls are playing tackle football this season, but the organization began recognizing flag football as a sport for girls in 2021.
Last year, the AHSAA said 1,078 players at 61 schools participated in competitive flag football teams in the fall. Seven of the teams are in various Madison County school systems, but there were no teams in Lawrence, Morgan or Limestone counties.
Sasha, 14, who plays on the offensive line, said she never considered playing flag football when she started her gridiron career in Decatur’s youth football league in 2021. Last year, she played on the middle school team at Austin Junior High.
When the family moved to Lawrence County, Sasha immediately knew she was zoned for Hatton and “glad to be a Hornet.” She's now a reserve on the Hatton varsity, which opens at Wilson on Friday, and she starts for the junior varsity.
Hatton Head Coach Denton Bowling said he wishes he had 25 more players like Sasha.
“As a player, she’s tough and doesn’t back down from a challenge,” he said. “That’s the kind of players you want on your team.”
This is not the first time Bowling has coached a female player. While he was at Northridge High in Tuscaloosa County, he coached kicker Aileen Charles, who garnered national attention when she booted a 29-yard field goal in a game.
Bowling said the toughest challenge was creating dressing space for Sasha in Hatton’s more than 50-year-old fieldhouse.
“She’s here and we’re glad to have her in our program,” he said.
Females playing football garnered national attention in 2020 when Sarah Fuller — a standout soccer player at Vanderbilt University — took the field with the Commodores’ football team. Fuller made history when she connected on an extra point against Tennessee, becoming the first woman to score in a Power 5 college football game.
Sasha’s football journey started the year after Fuller’s success. Mitchell said she never worried about her daughter being part of a sport historically reserved for males.
“I told her there would be no quitting once she started,” the mother said.
Mitchell chuckled when she recalled the one time her daughter wanted to leave football.
“She didn’t like running,” she said. “She cried three or four days, but she was tougher than the boys, so I told her to hang in there.”
Sasha’s brother has faced her several times in practice and admits, “I know about how tough she is.”
About the only disagreement he has with others is that his sister is tougher than him.
“I’ll put her on the ground,” Terrell said.
Bowling laughed at Terrell's assessment about his performance against his sister in practice.
“She whipped him,” the head coach said.
Jacob Carroll, who films every practice and game for the Hornets, concurred.
“She got the best of him,” he said, adding that other females have come out for football at Hatton, but didn’t make it through the tough practices.
“She is as tough as anybody on the team,” Carroll said about Sellers.
