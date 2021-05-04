The Strawberry & Antique Festival, one of Lawrence County’s largest events, returned to Moulton on Friday and Saturday after being canceled in 2020. The festival featured family events throughout the weekend, including live musical entertainment, a 5K fun run, a Miss Strawberry pageant, a classic car and motorcycle show, and much more.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
