HILLSBORO — A costume contest, games and a hayride will be part of Hillsboro’s inaugural fall festival set for Oct. 23, according to a Town Council member, who said vendors and organizations still have time to sign up for a spot at the event.
Delandrion Woods said the event will begin at 1 p.m. at the town’s park on Main Street.
“Social distancing is required, and masks are recommended,” Woods said.
He said vendors interested in registering should call 256-637-2070.
