MOULTON — Moulton voters gave Mayor Roger Weatherwax four more years in office as he garnered 58.1% of Tuesday’s vote with a 357-258 win over businessman Chris Terry.
Weatherwax, 71, will be sworn-in Nov. 2 with the City Council members including incumbents Joyce Jeffreys in District 1 and Brent White in District 5, who also won Tuesday.
“I appreciate the voters of Moulton who came out and voted today,” Weatherwax said. “I want to applaud Chris Terry for running a clean campaign.”
It was the first political campaign for Terry, 35.
Weatherwax said the city has sewer, drainage and street improvements that need to be addressed in the next four years. “We want to make this city a place where people want to live, work and play.”
The Moulton mayor is paid $1,000 a month plus $3,800 a month as superintendent of utilities.
Jeffreys, a registered nurse and college instructor, defeated first-time candidate Danny Morris to win her fourth term. White, a council member since 1984, defeated political newcomer Pamela Moser. Council members are paid $500 a month.
“We want to see our projects that have been started completed in the next four years,” Jeffreys said. “I thank the voters for giving me a fourth term in office.”
In Town Creek, Mike Parker, 57, easily won his fourth term as mayor, downing Lee Bradford 237-15.
“I want to thank the voters for showing their overwhelming support for me at the ballot box,” Parker said. “My first priority is to bring a grocery store back to Town Creek and work on sewer and drainage issues around town. I ask that our residents be patient on all of these issues. They won’t happen overnight.”
Parker will be paid $450 a month as mayor.
Winning Town Creek council races were incumbents Aaron Goode in District 1, Charles Agee in District 2 and Doug Russell in District 3. Arnold Ridgeway, a political newcomer, defeated District 4 incumbent Robert Bradford.
Town Creek council members are paid $50 a meeting.
North Courtland voters sent Mayor Riely Evans Sr., 47, to his second term in a decisive win over former town councilman Everette Mayes.
The mayor receives $1,500 a month.
In the Place 2 Council race, Ernestine Martin will meet Shirley Mayes in an Oct. 6 runoff. Martin collected 101 votes, while Shirley Mayes got 90 and first-time candidate Jeffery Steward had 59 votes.
In Place 3, incumbent J.B. Jones defeated former Mayor Ronald Jones. Council members are paid $50 a month.
In the Hillsboro mayor's race, former former council member Scottie Bolden, 51, received 54.3% of the vote and defeated longtime incumbent Charles Owens, 66. The mayoral position pays $500 a month.
