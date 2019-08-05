MOULTON — A Town Creek woman remains in Lawrence County Jail after authorities found her two infant children with multiple ant bites all over their bodies and swelling last week, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff deputies arrested Lizabeth Ann Landers, 37, 548 Lawrence County 125, and charged her with two counts of reckless endangerment. She is jailed on $12,000 bail.
In a written statement, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office found Landers outside and her two 3½-month-old children inside their home in the Hatton community. The Department of Human Resources was called and the children were transported to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
The investigation is continuing, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.
