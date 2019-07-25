MOULTON — The Lawrence County Board of Education wasted little time finding uses for a portion of a $1.25 million state supplemental appropriation that must be spent by the end of fiscal 2020.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the board approved 16 projects including the installation of two video security systems at East Lawrence High School and the Judy Jester Learning Center. The East Lawrence system cannot exceed $7,950, and the video door system at Judy Jester cannot exceed $3,330. The board also approved a $6,200 intercom system to improve safety at the center.
“We’ve allocated about $550,000 for maintenance,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said. “Every school has projects. We have drainage issues at a couple of schools. The gym floors at Hatton High School and Moulton Middle School are part of this money. We’re still working on insurance (for the floor work), but we haven’t heard anything. Plan B is to use this money.”
The gym floors were damaged by flooding from heavy rainfalls in February and March. Covington Flooring of Birmingham had the lowest bids on both floors approved last month totaling nearly $216,000. Smith said he expects both floors to be completed by sometime in August.
He said some of the state money will be used to expand the career tech center. “We’ll be adding a second industrial maintenance program,” he said. “The money cannot be used for recurring expenses such as salaries but a lot of the equipment for industrial maintenance will come out of this fund. … Our commitment is to expand career tech to ensure all of our students when they leave the Lawrence County school system are prepared to go to college or enter the workforce.”
Smith said installation of awnings over walkways in front of Lawrence County High School is another major project that will benefit from the state funding. “It’s been a long overdue project for the safety of the students getting on and off buses,” he said.
Board member Gary Bradford said he is pleased the board is checking off project to-do lists with the money.
“We’re trying to be proactive instead of reactive,” Bradford said. “We have some projects that might not need to be repaired immediately but they will be in the next year or two. We’re trying to use all of it to improve all of our schools.”
He said new gutter and downspouts on the Hatton Elementary School gym are good examples of using the state funding.
Another project approved was Brooks Lock & Key of Decatur replacing locks at East Lawrence High School. The cost cannot exceed $12,054.50.
“Being a former principal, I can tell you not having matching keys or a master key is a nightmare of a safety issue,” Smith said. “This is something we’ve been looking at for several years.”
Reta Waldrep, board member for the East Lawrence community, said matching locks have been needed at the school for more than 20 years. "Both at the high school and middle school," she said. "The janitor has to carry around about 75 keys to get into the rooms. It's been a problem a long time."
School Chief Financial Officer Suzy Berryman said the state appropriation funds are allowing money to be freed up for other costs.
She said the sales tax collections for the school system are up 4.5% to $3.12 million from the same time period last year. She said as of May 31, the system has $6.76 million in the general fund.
“At this point, the projection is we will have at the end of the fiscal year $6 million or 1.79 months of operating reserve,” she said.
The state’s School Fiscal Accountability Act passed by the Legislature in 2006 mandates every school district keep a minimum of one month’s operating expenses in reserve.
Board member Shanon Terry was absent Tuesday night. The board's next meeting is set for Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.
Among personnel moves, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of Amanda Garner, countywide special education teacher, effective July 17.
• Hired Alisa Pinkard, countywide special education teacher, effective for the 2019-2020 school year; Brian Hill, Lawrence County Career Tech Center industrial maintenance instructor; and Tyra Orr, countywide pre-K teacher.
• Transferred Amy Speegle, science teacher at Lawrence County High School to library media specialist at Hatton Elementary; Tyler Berryman, science teacher at Hatton High to science teacher at the Judy Jester Learning Center; and Shane Childress, math teacher at Lawrence County High School to math teacher at R.A. Hubbard.
• Added soccer supplement for Jayson England, East Lawrence High School.
