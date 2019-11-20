MOULTON — Two people are facing felony drug charges after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a residence on Lawrence County 327.
Billi Nelson Byrd, 37, and Christopher James Hagood, 28, both of Moulton, were arrested on possession of methamphetamine charges and transferred to Lawrence County Jail. Byrd’s bail was set at $2,000 and Hagood is being held with no bail set. A third person at the residence was charged with a misdemeanor.
During the search, smoking devices used to consume meth and more than $11,000 were seized.
