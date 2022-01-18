ARRESTS
• Dakeisha Nicole Bright, 26, Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Stanley Leon Foster, Jr., 39, Hartselle; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• Stephanie Renee Moore, 39, Somerville; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Priceville police)
• Harold Brian Crawford, 22, Decatur; first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $63,500. (Decatur police)
• Michael Justin Henderson, 35, Morgan County; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Rakais Sinclair Walker, 34, Decatur; two counts of third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Todd Joel Watkins, 31, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• James Hardie Richards, 35, Hartselle; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Fredrick Lamar Simpson, 64, Hillsboro; first-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $27,784. (Morgan sheriff)
• Antone Marque McClellan, 31, Oxford; trafficking methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sharla Renee LeCroy, 52, Joppa; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randy Joe Haggamaker, 55, Haleyville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,589. (Trinity police)
• David Wayne Barton, 48, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Adair, Meridianville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Regina Baker, Tanner; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Perry Curry Jr., Ardmore; first-degree manufacturing of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cleaborn King, Elkmont; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Richard Sharpe, Elkmont; two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Carlos Mendez, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ky’Ruan Yarbrough, Huntsville; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
