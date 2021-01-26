ARRESTS
• Mary Rebecca Dick, 40, 3117 Hunsinger Lane, No. 5, Louisville, Kentucky; fugitive from justice; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Steven Joe McCutcheon, 62, 75 Wiljoy Circle, Lacey’s Spring, felony driving under influence; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ishmael Monia Washington, 29, 2700 U.S. 41 N., Calhoun, Georgia; fugitive from justice; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Danny Pernell Walker, 55, 1803 Graymont Lane S.W., Apt. 4, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Rodger O’Neal Clemons, 39, 216 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Devin Montrell Ward, 27, 2707 Euclid Road, Huntsville; first-degree possession of marijuana; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Madison police)
• Maverick Labarron Dortch, 30, 11789, Gary Redus Drive, Tanner; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eddie Dwayne Glenn Jr., 31, 29965 Creekwood Road, Madison; fugitive from justice; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Datan R. King, 19, 1944 Ardmore Highway, Ardmore, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Michael Lunsford, 32, 23880 Miller Road, Athens; second-degree forgery; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Marcus Ray Gilliam, 50, 15875 Dupree Drive, Athens; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Brandon O’Neal Mitchell, 32, 27894 Sterling Road, Ardmore; third-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
