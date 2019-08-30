TRINITY — Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Cooperative is seeking candidates to fill the vacancy of a board member who recently died.
The power distributor said Charles Segars’ death leaves an opening in District 6, which includes the Danville area. Candidates must resident in the district, the co-op said. For a map of the district, candidates can visit the JWEMC website.
Candidates must have been a member in good standing for at least one year and be at least 19 years old. Candidates are asked to send a brief biographical statement, including name, address, telephone number and date of birth to JWEMC Attn: Melissa Givens, P.O. Box 460, Trinity, AL 35653 or may deliver the information to the Joe Wheeler office at 25700 Alabama 24, Trinity. Deadline is 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
A committee will select candidates to be interviewed by the board, which will appoint a successor to complete the remainder of Segars’ term.
Segars, a former board president, also represented the co-op on the Alabama Rural Electric Cooperative Association board.
