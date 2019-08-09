TRINITY — Pending an affirmative vote by its members in October, Joe Wheeler Electric Corp. could begin installing a broadband internet network in parts of Morgan and Lawrence counties in less than a year, officials said.
The co-op has announced a series of six public meetings for September to inform members about the high-speed internet project and answer questions.
Joe Wheeler spokesman Michael Cornelison said a special election will be held to allow members to vote to move forward with the installation of broadband infrastructure and begin service, with ballots being sent via mail to all members at the beginning of October. A special meeting is set for Nov. 1 at the JWEMC office on Alabama 24 in Trinity.
If members approve the project, comprehensive internet service should be in place in five years, he said.
"It is important to us that our members have as much information about this project as we can give them before they vote on it," said JWEMC General Manager and Chief Executive Officer George Kitchens. "The purpose of these meetings is to answer questions and show members we have done our homework. It's our goal — assuming a favorable vote from our members — to start construction on the fiber network by early next summer."
Lawrence County District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd was pleased to hear about the scheduled meetings.
“The short story is, it’s going to be great for us,” he said. “It’s hard to believe the rural areas in Lawrence County don’t have the internet. If we can get high-speed internet across this county, it will help attract industry and more businesses. If you don’t have access to the internet, you’re just shooting in the dark trying to lure a business here. Businesses need it. Residents need it. The school children, perhaps, will benefit the most. They’ll have access to many opportunities.”
Morgan County District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest said he welcomes JWEMC providing the service to parts of rural Morgan County. He said nearly all of the residents in his district are served by Joe Wheeler.
“If Joe Wheeler can do it, it will give our residents another option of getting high-speed internet,” he said. “It’s vital to business, too. And if the service providers have competition, they might tighten up and do a better job.”
The first meeting is set for Sept. 5 at the Falkville High School auditorium.
Cornelison said the meetings will help provide answers to the public’s concerns, including pricing of the service. He said that remains an unknown.
“It’ll definitely be competitive pricing and much better service,” he said.
Byrd said he’s been asked about the pricing, too. “I’m not saying it’s going to cost more, but it’s better to have high-speed internet and pay a little more than not have it,” he said. “My district (the northern part of the county including Hillsboro, Courtland, North Courtland, Town Creek and Red Bank) is suffering without it.”
Cornelison said co-op management was happy that 1,200 members answered a survey asking about the need for internet.
“The responses were pretty well distributed across our service area,” he said. “Plans call for about 3,200 to 3,500 miles of fiber optic line to extend to every member using our existing poles.”
Joe Wheeler Co-op provides electric service to more than 43,000 homes and businesses across Lawrence and Morgan counties.
