TRINITY — Detailed plans on Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp.’s high-speed internet options will be unveiled at a special meeting Friday, according to a JWEMC spokesman.
Michael Cornelison said details about price packages and speeds for the co-op’s internet service will be live-streamed on the JWEMC website (jwemc.coop) and its Facebook page at 2 p.m. Friday at the new gymnasium at West Morgan High School.
Cornelison said state legislators and JWEMC officials will field questions at the announcement. He said all COVID-19 protocols currently in place at West Morgan High School will be followed during the event and masks will be required.
In November 2019, about 94% of the JWEMC members voted to approve the formation of the fiber-optic network, which is owned and operated by the membership.
Cornelison said it will likely be early to mid-January before the first customer is hooked up. JWEMC has 43,000 members across rural portions of Morgan and Lawrence counties.
