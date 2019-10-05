TRINITY — Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. members showed support for the rural cooperative building a high-speed internet network during meetings last month, officials said Friday, and voting on the proposed project has begun.
About 35,000 ballots went in the mail last week to JWEMC members. The co-op said at least 1,200 ballots are required to be cast for a quorum.
About 500 members attended six meetings the co-op held across Morgan and Lawrence counties, including about 125 who attended a Sept. 16 meeting at Brewer High, co-op officials said.
“We’re encouraged by the enthusiasm shown at the meetings,” said JWEMC General Manager George Kitchens. “We saw there is a definite need for high-speed internet in our rural areas. Our members were very well informed and well versed in what they want.”
He said some members will have the service as early as the fall of 2020 if the proposal is approved. He said it is too early to know which communities would be served first, but the entire membership will have the service within five years.
He said JWEMC needs nearly 10,000 customers to sign up for the service to make it profitable. He said the internet service won’t affect electric rates and it is not mandatory that members subscribe to the service.
What Joe Wheeler is promising is fiber-optic high-speed unlimited internet at 200 megabyte upload and download speeds in the $40 to $60 a month price range. Kitchens said members won’t have a contract that sees fees balloon once the term expires.
“There’ll be no slowing down of speeds, either,” Kitchens said at one of the meetings.
JWEMC spokesman Michael Cornelison said even faster speeds are available, but he believes the 200 megabyte speed should adequately serve the rural residents.
“We can make this happen at those speeds and those prices,” he said. “Gigabyte speed will be available but most average homeowners won’t need anything that fast. This puts us on the level of Chattanooga and Nashville.” He said no price has been set on gigabyte speeds.
“The system will be large enough for gigabyte speed,” he said. “It’ll be built to be resilient and expandable.”
Cornelison said most of the feedback at the meetings was positive.
“We got a lot of questions, most of them just for clarity sake,” he said. “The members seem to want it and eager to get started on it. We had applause at the end of more than one meeting.”
Lawrence County District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd urged members to vote yes.
"We live in a rural area and Joe Wheeler's plan will be a great opportunity for the entire county," he said. "It gives us another avenue to attract industry and allows our school children to compete with other school systems."
Kitchens said the projected build-out cost is between $95 million and $110 million, and the co-op will secure a loan from CoBank, headquartered in Colorado.
CoBank is part of the national Farm Credit System that provides loans and financial services to cooperatives, agribusinesses, rural public utilities and other farm credit associations.
Co-op officials said before infrastructure can be built out, the membership will need a simple majority vote yes on the issue by Nov. 1.
Cornelison said members will send their ballots to Jackson Thornton and Co. accounting company in Montgomery. “There’ll be no running total,” he said. “We won’t know anything until after the voting closes.”
He said members also can visit the Joe Wheeler headquarters in Trinity between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 1 to vote in person.
Cornelison said members who didn’t make it to one of the six meetings and want to know more can visit the Joe Wheeler co-op website at jewmc.org to see streaming of three of the meetings. “You can still ask questions, too. I will try to get answers to you as quick as I can,” he said.
