ARRESTS
• Matthew Lark Smith, 35, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• William Pervie Walker, 49, Decatur; first-degree escape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $150,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Eric James Brewer, 28, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Walnetia Louise Noe, 42, Lacey’s Spring; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Juan Linares Laguna, 49, Albertville; possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Raymond Joshua McCoy, 46, Toney; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael O’Neal Lewis, 41, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Tyquarius Miller Clay, 20, Hillsboro; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Hershel Ray Dutton, 47, Town Creek; distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Chalis M. Everett, 36, Town Creek; possession of controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Lucas Allen Hitt, 43, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Katelyn Reece Murphree, 30, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Matthew Colton Craig, 21, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 39; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Melissa Luttrell, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larquis Crutcher, Athens; first-degree rape, failure to register as sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Kelley, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kyle Seymour, Hazel Green; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sean Plummer, Toney; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
