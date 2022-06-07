ARRESTS
• Whitney Chevonda Crayton, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• John Brian Alverson, 44, Fayetteville, Tennessee; first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Decatur police)
• Michael Shane Brown, 46, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Stanley Leon Foster Jr., 40, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nathan Dewight Roden, 31, Lacey’s Spring; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $21,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chadrick Wilson Nesmith, 40, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Somerville police)
• Alex James Tuder, 29, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Alfred Duane Jones, 43, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Lark Smith, 35, Hartselle, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ventura Salcio-Escobar, 44, Decatur; trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $75,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Megan Brooke Servin, 34, Trinity; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Christopher A. Simmons, 37, Hartselle; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jonathan Gregory, Hazel Green; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Lewter, Athens; first-degree arson; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Blake Wallace, Florence; third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Dawn Smith, 46, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Kevaun Roosevelt Turner, 30, Athens; conspiracy robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
