A Hillsboro teen has been charged in connection with a shooting that left three other people injured, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Joseph Brody Laine Garrison, 17, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Garrison was transferred Friday afternoon from the Department of Youth Services to the Lawrence County Jail, where he was held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident involved Garrison and at least one of the gunshot victims getting into an altercation over a female acquaintance. A struggle ensued over a .22 caliber revolver, during which the three victims were shot, the office said.
The altercation occurred Thursday at about 6:35 p.m. in a parking lot on Lawrence County 375, according to the Sheriff's Office.
All three victims were transported to area hospitals, according to the Sheriff's Office. A 17-year-old male, who was not identified, was in fair condition in the surgical intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital. A 20-year-old male identified as Jacob Garrison was in the ICU at UAB hospital in critical condition. Jacob Garrison is not believed to be related to Joseph Garrison, the Sheriff's Office said. An 18-year-old male, identified as Dallas Proctor, was the ICU at UAB hospital in good condition.
The Sheriff's Office requested that anyone with information related to the investigation contact authorities.
