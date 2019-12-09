MOULTON — Moulton Elementary School Assistant Principal Kendra Parker was appointed as Speake Elementary School principal at the Lawrence County school board meeting last week.
She replaces Tina Blankenship, who is retiring Jan. 3.
Parker will receive $85,000 annually as principal, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said. Parker is the wife of Gaylon Parker, former principal at Moulton Middle School.
The school board also honored its teachers of the year from each school. They are: Beth Scott, Moulton Elementary; Tina Crowden, Speake Elementary; Shena Campbell, Mount Hope Elementary; Tina Rutherford, East Lawrence Elementary; Krissy Wann, Hatton Elementary; Pertrina Boling-Davis, Hazlewood Elementary; Brandon Terry, Moulton Middle School; Katie Beth Wilkerson, East Lawrence Middle School; Leslie Gillespie, R.A. Hubbard High; Christa Frakes, Lawrence County High; Chasta Chamness, Hatton High; Jay Vick, East Lawrence High; and Brad Reding, Lawrence County Career Tech Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.