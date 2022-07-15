MOULTON — Sonya Kilpatrick was promoted from assistant principal to principal at Lawrence County High by the county school board Thursday.
“We appreciate her dedication and commitment to the school, and we’re excited she’s taking on this role," Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said.
Kilpatrick, who is a Lawrence County High graduate, has 27 years with the Lawrence County School System. She started as a school teacher at the former Courtland High School in 1995, began teaching at Moulton Middle School in 2002, and was hired as the assistant principal at Hatton High in 2018 before taking the same role at LCHS in 2019.
“I bleed red. I’m happy to be back home where I started,” she said. “I look forward to continuing our school’s programs and hope to start hiring new teachers noon.”
Smith said Kilpatrick will earn an annual salary of $96,000 in the role. The principal contract was approved 4-0 following the June resignation of former Principal Thomas Jones, who accepted the principal position at Columbia High in Huntsville.
District 4 Board member Shannon Terry was not present for the meeting.
