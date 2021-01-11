MOULTON — Craig Knight, a 23-year veteran with the Moulton Police Department, was appointed the city’s new police chief at a City Council meeting tonight.
District 2 Councilman Jason White, a state trooper, made the motion for the city to appoint Knight. Councilwoman Denise Lovett seconded the motion, which passed 6-0.
“It’s a dream come true for me to be appointed this position,” Knight said. “I want my officers and the public, too, to know I will have an open-door policy.”
District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee said she will hold Knight to a high bar. “I will want him and his officers to be fair to everyone, regardless of their color or where they live in the city.”
The pay range for the Moulton police chief ranges from $25.60 to $36.89 an hour depending on experience.
Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter is retiring Jan. 31 after 15 years as chief. He worked with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years before joining the Moulton police department.
