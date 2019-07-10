MOULTON — Sondra Landers said she is glad to be back home. The 54-year-old Florence native was named director of the Lawrence County Department of Human Resources on July 1.
“I’m thrilled to be back in north Alabama,” said Landers, who spent six years working at the state DHR office in Montgomery. “I want to retire from Lawrence County.”
Landers, who has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Alabama, replaces Jerry Gross, who served as interim director for seven months. Cory Williams, the previous director, took a job with the state office in Montgomery.
“I want people here to know my door is always open,” Landers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.