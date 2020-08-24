The Tennessee Valley could see some locally heavy rainfall and wind gusts Thursday night and Friday morning from Tropical Storm Laura, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Jessica Chace said the area is expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain and perhaps more in some areas.
She said throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, the area could initially see some light rainfall from the outer bands of the storm, but it remains too early to tell.
“We’ll watch and see how the storm intensifies. We have been dry and (the ground) can handle the expected rain,” she said. “There could be some wind gusts up to 35 mph but nothing to impact us.”
She doesn’t expect property damage or felled trees from the storm.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects Laura to make landfall in southwest Louisiana on Wednesday night. The NOAA and NWS are expecting it to intensify into a hurricane as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.
