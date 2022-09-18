House Bill 239 passed the Alabama House in the 2021 legislative session, but received no vote in the Senate. The bill would have increased the…

Fleeing law enforcement

The U.S. Department of Justice defines an attempt to elude police with four key points.

1. The law enforcement officer is in a patrol car and should therefore be recognizable as a law enforcement officer.

2. That the driver is aware that the law enforcement officer is trying to stop him and resists the attempt.

3. That the reason for the pursuit may embrace traffic offenses, including speeding itself, and felonies.

4. That vehicle speed may vary the severity rises in proportion to speed, but even low or moderate speeds can create substantial risk in congested areas.

The area has seen police chases end badly this year, usually for the pursued.

• In January, a Decatur man was seen in Falkville driving a vehicle reported as stolen, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. The driver failed to stop on East Pike Road in Falkville and exited onto Interstate 65 before turning onto Thompson Road in Hartselle. Authorities said the vehicle made an unsuccessful attempt to turn onto Lott Road and rolled over. The driver was uninjured and charged with misdemeanor drug and endangerment as well as attempting to elude.

• In late June, an Athens man died after the car he was driving ran off U.S. 31 north of Decatur, hit a sign and flipped several times during a police chase. Police said the chase began after a theft report at a Southwest Decatur business. Decatur police spotted the suspect’s vehicle near Sixth Avenue and chased him into Limestone County. The crash occurred just north of Calhoun Community College. Two others in the vehicle received minor injuries and were charged with theft.