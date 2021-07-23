MOULTON — Renovation work on the historic courthouse on the Moulton square entered Phase 2 on Wednesday when the Lawrence County Commission accepted a Mobile company’s bid to demolish the interior of the building constructed in 1936.
Gulf Services Inc.’s bid of $294,814 was about $40,000 lower than the next lowest bid. A third bid came in at $437,000, the commissioners said.
Kelly Howard, construction manager with Martin & Cobey Construction Inc. of Athens, said a couple of weeks ago, he expected the winning bid to be at least $400,000 because of asbestos and black mold issues in the building.
“We’re glad about the price we got. They expect to get started in early August,” said Commission Chairman Norman Pool. “This is the first big step in renovating the old courthouse. Hopefully, it will be reopened in the next couple of years, or at least by early 2024.”
The courthouse, vacant since 2013, will house the County Commission, the Industrial Development Board, Commission on Aging, United Way and coroner's offices. Plans are to move the county archives office there, too. The archives building is at Main and Lawrence streets.
The new courthouse nearby on Market Street opened in 2013.
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said Gulf Services has a Nov. 15 deadline but company officials felt confident they could easily complete the work by then. He said the work will not postpone the popular Christmas on the Square event.
“All of the walls that aren’t load-bearing and the fixtures will be removed from the inside,” Burch said. “The water that has been leaking and caused the black mold damage in the building has come from roof drainpipes. They’re not part of the plumbing. When the courthouse was designed and constructed, the pipes were encased in the walls.”
In early 2015, the commission spent $367,942 on the courthouse’s exterior in phase 1 of the renovation, Howard said.
Burch cited refinancing a bond issue, online sales tax revenue, an increase in solid waste revenue and careful money management as allowing the commission to once again tackle the old courthouse renovation.
“It’s hard to say when we might start on the interior renovations,” he said. “We need to make sure with all of the transitional inflation occurring because of the pandemic that we don’t overspend.”
No budget has been set on furnishing the interior.
Burch said a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money could be used in the renovation. Lawrence County received $6.4 million from the federal program.
“Hopefully we can use the same décor that was there in the 1930s when it was built,” Pool said.
Commissioners said the current annex building on Alabama 157 would be sold once the renovation work at the old courthouse is completed. They had no estimate on a sales price.
The former Citgo gas station on Alabama 157 across from the annex sold at auction in June 2017 for $375,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.