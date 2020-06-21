MOULTON — Lawrence County will allow more garbage in its landfill to collect about $200,000 additionally each year under a plan that commissioners and waste management officials said won't fill the landfill prematurely or bring in hazardous material.
Following two public hearings Friday morning, the County Commission voted to modify its solid waste management plan to allow garbage to come from the entirety of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee and increase the allowable daily tonnage at the county landfill from 1,500 tons to 2,000.
At the public hearings, resident Jamie Dutton said he was worried about hazardous waste and the landfill filling up more quickly.
Officials with Morris Farm Landfill in Hillsboro estimated the life of the landfill could be trimmed from 40.5 years to 18.2 years in a worst-case scenario, but the volume of waste intake required for that scenario was highly unlikely. Michael McClung, general manager of Republic Services, which owns the landfill, called the chances of consistently reaching the 2,000 tons a day capacity and running out of space at the landfill “extremely low.”
District 5 County Commissioner Joey Hargrove agreed, saying the landfill is receiving about 900 tons a day now vs. the allowable 1,500 tons. Commission Chairman Bobby Burch added, “I don’t think we’ll see the landfill fill up in our lifetime.”
In a letter to the commission on April 28, McClung presented a chart that showed the landfill will last 30.4 years at 1,200 tons a day, 24.3 years at 1,500 tons a day, 20.3 years at 1,800 tons a day and 18.2 years at 2,000 tons a day.
He said occasionally Morris Farm Landfill will hit the 1,500-ton daily limit. “That 2,000 tons a day would have to happen seven days a week,” he said. “That’s not going to happen. The trucks can’t come in here willy-nilly. There won’t be any surprises.”
Brad Stepp, manufacturing and environmental services executive with Republic, said the modification plan for Republic, also known as BFI, will increase its service area for the landfill from seven counties to “about 15.”
The seven counties included Lawrence, Morgan, Limestone, Madison, Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin. He said most likely the company would collect garbage from the "border counties" of Mississippi and Tennessee with approval from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. He told Dutton that due to ADEM’s tough policies, “Alabama is known as a very strict state because of the levels of protection.”
Amber Hoffman, an environmental manager at Republic, told Dutton and a few others attending the public hearing only 78 acres at the 500-acre landfill are being used for waste disposal. She said 148 acres are approved to accept waste.
She said the landfill has visual inspections at the scale house to check for radioactive materials and double liners in the landfill for extra protection.
McClung said the landfill doesn't accept bio-hazard medical waste unless it has been treated through an autoclave, which uses heat and pressure for sterilization.
Hoffman also said technology changes drastically during the life of 20-year management plans and the capacity levels could be pushed back further.
McClung called the approved modification to the plans, “a great benefit to Lawrence County.” The commissioners agreed — the more garbage brought to the county landfill, the more revenue the county reaps.
The additional revenue from expanding the service area and daily tonnage could mean $200,000 annually, which would go into the commission’s general fund.
As an example of potential revenue, Stepp said Lawrence County missed out on “several thousand dollars” when a contractor in Pulaski, Tennessee, inquired about bringing out-of-date wood flooring to the landfill but couldn't because Tennessee was out of the service area.
Following a settlement with Republic in May 2018, the commission receives $1.29 per ton that goes into the host fund, a segment of the general fund. Next year, McClung said that rate will climb to $1.31 per ton. The settlement said the fee will increase 2 cents per ton a year through 2023 and then 1 cent annually through 2070 and beyond.
McClung also said his company will pay additional monies for the “wear and tear” of the county roads because of increased truck traffic coming in from the expanded service areas.
The modification also said the Morgan County Regional Landfill in Trinity will be used to accommodate Lawrence County-generated waste if the Morris Landfill became unavailable.
