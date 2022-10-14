MOULTON — Losing the 80-year-old window frames in the Lawrence County Archives is not archivist Wendy Hazle's ideal, but she prefers it to the alternative.
“I’m not unaware that these windows are original to the Archives (building),” she said. “They’re historic like the building. But my job is to weigh 80-year-old windows against 200-year-old documents in the Archives. Two-hundred-year-old documents are going to win every time.
"These windows cannot be fixed. The frames are metal and rusted. Even if you can put in new panes of glass, the frames won’t hold them.”
This morning, the Lawrence County Commission will vote on whether to put the window replacement project out for bid. The Archives are located at the former Bank of Moulton building at Main and Lawrence streets.
County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose estimated replacing the 14 large window frames will cost between $10,000 and $20,000. She said the money for the work will come out of the county's general fund.
Hazle said the windows are 98 inches tall and about 35 inches wide, and 12 of the 14 windows are cracked or broken.
“Five years ago when I started here, I noticed we needed new windows,” she said. “I never mentioned it to the commission because of the money constraints the county was facing.”
The current plan is for the archives division to be placed in the basement of the old courthouse on Moulton square once renovations of that building are complete, but the cost of making the basement suitable for archived documents would be significant.
“The heat and air system is a huge concern,” Hazle said, wherever the archives end up. “I keep it 65 degrees in here year around and these old paper documents need 42 to 47% humidity. The sprinkler system is another consideration. You can put water in some places, but you can’t put water on 200-year-old paper. I need a specialized foam fire suppression system to keep from ruining everything.”
She said a recent renovation of parts of the Archives building allowed her to reorganize the interior to provide more space “that I’m satisfied with.”
“Whatever the commission decides and wants, I will be good with,” she said.
Commission Chairman Jesse Byrd said replacing the windows at the current Archives location can’t be avoided.
“It’s pay now or pay later,” he said. “It will be easier to sell (the Archives building) once the windows are replaced if we decide to do that.”
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said a possible move of annex offices to a renovated courthouse is likely three or four years away. The commission is working with architects on design plans and supply costs continue to go up.
Estimates to renovate the old courthouse are now in the $10 million to $12 million range. Burch feels the price tag will come down once supply chain issues ebb.
“If the price tag is $10 million to $12 million it’s because supplies are so stupid high right now," he said. "In three months or longer, the overall costs may come down. Maybe not to where they used to be but if they come down we’ll see the overall project price down.”
Burch said he supports replacing the windows and keeping Archives in its present building, which was built in 1936, the same year as the old courthouse.
“We’ve got it penciled in to go into the basement,” he said. “If we don’t move it, we won’t have that extra building to sell. We won’t have to spend money for such an extravagant HVAC to protect those documents. If we do sell it in a few years, we’ll already have the windows in place for whatever goes in there.”
Burch said the next courthouse renovation discussion with architects is scheduled for January. He said he would have them design alternative basement plans, one with the Archives office and one without it. Commissioners have discussed a variety of uses for the basement including as a community shelter, storage room and public restroom.
Commissioners Kyle Pankey and Norman Pool said replacing the window frames and keeping the Archives building at the old bank will save the county money.
“I think (Hazle) is in a better place than where she will be going,” Pool said, as compared to the old courthouse basement. “Let’s proceed with the windows and scale back the other plans.”
